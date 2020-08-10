Menu

Canada

Guelph police need help in locating a missing man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 4:28 pm
Guelph police are looking for a missing 49-year-old man.
Guelph police are looking for a missing 49-year-old man. Supplied

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man.

In a news release, police said Jad Crawford may be driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte with Ontario licence plate BHEA 552.

Police did not say when Crawford went missing or where he was last seen.

Read more: 14-year-old charged in stolen vehicle investigation, Guelph police say

While they didn’t give a reason, Guelph police said no one should approach Crawford’s vehicle but to contact the police instead.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts can call 519-824-1212 and press zero to speak with a dispatcher.

