Health

No positive COVID-19 tests in second week in Toronto and Edmonton NHL bubbles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2020 3:59 pm
Maintaining mental health in Edmonton NHL bubble
Staying in Edmonton's NHL bubble is an entirely different experience for those currently making it their home. Health and performance psychologist John Stevenson provides insight about the impact the bubble can have on a person's mental health and how to combat it.

The NHL says it has had no positive COVID-19 test results in its first two weeks in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto.

The league says it administered 7,245 tests in its second week, from Aug. 2-8, with no positive results.

Read more: Blue Jackets knock out Maple Leafs with 3-2 series win

In the first week, from July 27 to Aug. 1, the league says it had no positive results in 7,013 tests.

Testing is done daily on all 52 members of each team’s travelling party.

Eight of 24 teams have now been eliminated and have exited the secure zones.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers eliminated with 3-2 loss to Blackhawks

Players and staff in the secure zones are separated from the general public and no fans are in attendance at games.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19NHLNHL coronavirusNHL COVID-19Edmonton NHL bubbleToronto NHL bubbleNHL COVID-19 TestingNHL Coronavirus testingNHL bubble coronavirusNHL bubble COVID-19
