Crime

2 charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County on weekend: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 3:05 pm
Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges over the weekend.
Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges over the weekend.

Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges in separate traffic stops on the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle on County Road 48 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough. OPP allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Brown, 34, of Marmora and Lake, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20.

In the second incident on Sunday, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough, around 7:30 p.m. OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Angus Mcleod, 53, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21, OPP stated Monday.

