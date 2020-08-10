Novice driver charged with impaired driving following rollover crash: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Coe Hill, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Bancroft area earlier this month.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 2, officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 620 in Wollaston Township.

Police determined that a vehicle left the roadway and then travelled back onto the roadway before rolling and landing on its roof. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, OPP placed the driver under arrest.

Easton Morrison, 19, was charged with:

Operation while impaired — alcohol

Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero

Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit

A pickup truck rolled on Hwy. 620 in Wollaston Township on Aug. 2. Bancroft OPP

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Aug. 25, OPP stated.