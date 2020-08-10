Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Novice driver charged with impaired driving following rollover crash: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 1:52 pm
A Bancroft man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Aug. 2.
A Bancroft man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Aug. 2. Bancroft OPP

A Coe Hill, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Bancroft area earlier this month.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 2, officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 620 in Wollaston Township.

Read more: Call from citizen leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough store parking lot: police

Police determined that a vehicle left the roadway and then travelled back onto the roadway before rolling and landing on its roof. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, OPP placed the driver under arrest.

Trending Stories

Easton Morrison, 19, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired — alcohol
  • Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
  • Novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit
A pickup truck rolled on Hwy. 620 in Wollaston Township on Aug. 2.
A pickup truck rolled on Hwy. 620 in Wollaston Township on Aug. 2. Bancroft OPP

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Aug. 25, OPP stated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingImpairedRolloverBancroftBancroft OPPHighway 620Hwy. 620
Flyers
More weekly flyers