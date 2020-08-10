2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 667

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed two new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 667, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving women ranging in age between 18 and 64. Both of the cases are community-acquired.

Of the health unit’s total 667 cases, 618 people have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 23 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Monday, Ontario reported 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,161, including 2,786 deaths.