Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 667

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 3:22 pm
Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex to enter Stage 3 of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that Windsor-Essex will enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed two new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 667, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving women ranging in age between 18 and 64. Both of the cases are community-acquired.

Read more: Windsor-Essex allowed to enter Stage 3 on Wednesday

Of the health unit’s total 667 cases, 618 people have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 23 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 115 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 40,161

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Monday, Ontario reported 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,161, including 2,786 deaths.

Breaking down the latest headlines on COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSimcoe CountyMuskokaMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe COVID-19Simcoe coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers