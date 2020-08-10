Menu

Canada

Sidewalk Labs Toronto office up for lease after layoffs, abandoning smart city

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2020 12:41 pm
Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Quayside Toronto development
WATCH ABOVE (May 7, 2020): Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Quayside Toronto development. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Sidewalk Labs’ Toronto office space is available for lease months after the company walked away from building a tech-savvy neighbourhood in the city.

An online property listing shows both floors of the Lakeshore Boulevard East building the Manhattan-based Google affiliate occupied are available for $35 per square foot per year for a total of about $155,000 annually.

The first floor covers about 13,128 square feet (1,220 square metres) and the second covers 4,056 square feet (377 square metres), but the listing says both can be leased together.

Read more: Sidewalk Labs lays off about 20 workers after Toronto smart city plan collapses

The listing comes just over a month after Sidewalk told The Canadian Press it had laid off about 20 workers, including several in Canada, but stressed that it was not abandoning the country and would still keep staff there.

A spokesman for Sidewalk now says the company is still committed to maintaining a presence in Toronto, but did not say where staff in the city will work from.

The Sidewalk building served as a spot for the company to show off its prototypes of heated, illuminated sidewalks and raincoats for buildings that it hoped to use in its smart city project, which it cancelled in May.

Toronto mayor reacts to cancellation of Sidewalk Labs’ Quayside project, optimistic for city’s economic recovery post-pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
