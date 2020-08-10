Sexual predator with long criminal history expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Manitoba are warning the public to be aware of a sexual predator with a lengthy criminal record who is expected to live in Winnipeg after having been released from Stony Mountain Institution.

Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 55, was released from the federal prison on Aug. 7 after serving a sentence for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) says Pilch has attended sexual offender treatment in the past but is still considered at a high risk to re-offend.

Women and older girls are considered at particular risk of sexual violence, including harassment or possibly physical sexual violence.

Read more: Violent sex offender considered high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

According to the MIHRSOU, Pilch has “repeatedly engaged in predatory behaviour” over the course of about 30 years, which has landed him five federal sentences.

The behaviour has included sexually and physically threatening over the phone women he has no prior relationship with, and has occasionally escalated to direct physical sexual violence.

He has also approached women he doesn’t know and made sexually harassing and threatening comments, even following them when they try to avoid him, the MIHRSOU says.

Because of this, and his repeated failure to comply with probation orders — which included using a cellphone, contacting girls under 18, and being in a relationship with a female without notifying his probation officer — the public is being told to take proper measures to protect themselves.

However, the MIHRSOU adds that vigilantism and “unreasonable conduct” will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information concerning Pilch should contact the MIHRSOU at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8577.