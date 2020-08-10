London police finds missing 88-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Police say Katrina Petrenko has been located and is safe.

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for a missing 88-year-old woman last seen Monday morning.

Katrina Petrenko of London was last spotted in the area of Shetland Crescent and Sunnyside Drive at around 8 a.m.

Petrenko is described as standing between five feet six inches and five feet seven inches.

Police say she has short grey hair and may be wearing a blue, green and white light summer jacket, along with white canvas shoes. Officers say one shoe has black laces while the other has red laces.

Anyone who may know Petrenko’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)