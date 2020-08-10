Coronavirus: Brantford General Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford General Hospital has declared an outbreak at the facility after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) revealed the flare-up on Facebook and said the emergency unit of the facility was affected.

“Two members of the BCHS team have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing shows there has been no clear link established between the two cases and no patients are affected,” BCHS said in the post.

The hospital said it’s working with the Brant County Health Unit on the outbreak and has undertaken safety precautions, including enhanced cleaning and limiting visitors.

The facility already has a visitor screening protocol in addition to a masking policy mandatory for all staff and visitors.

NOTICE TO THE COMMUNITY FROM BCHS. An outbreak has been declared on the Emergency Department unit of BCHS after 2 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are not linked & no patients are affected. All safety precautions are in place at BCHS. We're here for you! pic.twitter.com/1nw409lEXK — BCHS (@BCHSYS) August 9, 2020

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday. The region had 149 total confirmed cases as of Aug. 9.

The county still has four deaths, with 133 total resolved cases. There is one COVID-19 patient currently in hospital and 11 cases self-isolating at home.

The region has just the one institutional outbreak at the BCHS.

Hamilton with 908 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

As of Friday, Hamilton public health says the city has had a total of 908 cases since the pandemic began, with 899 confirmed and nine probable.

Hamilton has 45 total coronavirus-related deaths with 34 connected to an institutional outbreak.

The city reported 19 positive cases in the last 10 days on Friday with 13 new cases under the age of 30.

The city has no institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region with 60 active COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, Niagara public health reported six news cases on Sunday with 60 active cases as of Friday.

The region now has 896 total cases with 64 people who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region has two institutional outbreaks with one at the Garden City Manor long-term care home in St. Catharines and at the Eventide (retirement) Home on Jepson Street in Niagara Falls.

Halton Region with 15 active COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton says it still has 15 active COVID-19 cases as of the weekend. The region has 917 total cases with 82 probable.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Aug. 9, with 12 as the result of an outbreak at an institution.

The region has no institutional outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 466 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and has an overall total of 466 lab-confirmed, positive cases as of Sunday.

Officials say 405 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home, in Hagersville.

