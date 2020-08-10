Police looking for 2 suspects after man stabbed in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the residential area of River Grove Avenue and Stillriver Crescent, near Creditview and Bristol roads, at around 12:51 a.m.

Police said the man suffered non life-threatening injuries from the stabbing and was transported to hospital.

Two male suspects, armed with a gun and a knife, were wearing black hooded tops at the time of the stabbing and fled the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Stabbing

– Area of River Grove Ave. and Stillriver Cres. Mississauga

– Adult male victim

– 2 male culprits wearing black hooded tops fled area armed with gun and knife

– Call 911 if seen

– Call received at 12:51am

– PR20-0253681 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 10, 2020

Update

– The victim has been transported to

hospital for non- life threatening injuries

– Suspects are still outstanding

– Anyone with any information is asked to contact 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext.1133 or Crime Stoppers — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 10, 2020