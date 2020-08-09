Toronto Zoo extends hours as corpse flower blooms for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo is extending its hours on Sunday as its corpse flower blooms for the second time.

The flower, dubbed “Vincent Van Gross,” will bloom for only eight to 36 hours.

“Grown from seed, it can take six to 10 years for a plant to produce its first flower, after which it can take several more years for it to bloom again,” zoo officials said in a news release.

“This plant’s predecessor, Pablo ‘Pe-ew’ caso, bloomed back in September 2018.”

Public viewing is open Sunday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. so visitors can take in its “signature scent.”

Tickets are available for purchase for $5 on the zoo’s website.

For those visiting the facility, masks are mandatory while indoors, including in the greenhouse areas.

Amorphophallus titanum can be unpredictable and given that this would be an early bloom for this particular plant, anything can happen but the bloom has begun. pic.twitter.com/8EoACm4RlY — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 9, 2020