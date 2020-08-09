Menu

Canada

Toronto Zoo extends hours as corpse flower blooms for 2nd time

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 4:01 pm
The flower is only expected to bloom for eight to 36 hours.
The flower is only expected to bloom for eight to 36 hours. Twitter / @TheTorontoZoo

The Toronto Zoo is extending its hours on Sunday as its corpse flower blooms for the second time.

The flower, dubbed “Vincent Van Gross,” will bloom for only eight to 36 hours.

“Grown from seed, it can take six to 10 years for a plant to produce its first flower, after which it can take several more years for it to bloom again,” zoo officials said in a news release.

Read more: Toronto Zoo’s corpse flower blooming for first time

“This plant’s predecessor, Pablo ‘Pe-ew’ caso, bloomed back in September 2018.”

Public viewing is open Sunday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. so visitors can take in its “signature scent.”

Tickets are available for purchase for $5 on the zoo’s website.

For those visiting the facility, masks are mandatory while indoors, including in the greenhouse areas.

