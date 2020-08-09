Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Campground at Prince Albert National Park evacuated during manhunt

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 2:53 pm
RCMP evacuated a campground at Prince Albert National Park on Aug. 9 following an early morning disturbance.
RCMP evacuated a campground at Prince Albert National Park on Aug. 9 following an early morning disturbance. The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan RCMP evacuated the overflow campground at Prince Albert National Park on Sunday following a disturbance that led to a manhunt.

At around 2:40 a.m., RCMP responded to the campground following multiple calls regarding a disturbance.

Read more: One year after massive manhunt for B.C. men, Manitoba town (mostly) back to normal

According to the RCMP, people reported “loud noises that sounded like bear bangers or gunshots.”

A Parks Canada warden also attended the scene to investigate the disturbance.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspect got into a vehicle and drove down a walking trail in the overflow area. When RCMP arrived, the man allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle while exiting the trail.

Story continues below advertisement

The man then left the vehicle and fled on foot into the bush area of the campground, police say.

Read more: Waskesiu, Sask., hotels booking up amid coronavirus pandemic

Police then evacuated all campers from the area. People were asked to pack up and leave as the wardens and RCMP remained on scene to monitor the area and search for the suspect.

At 10 a.m., the man was found in the overflow campground. He was arrested without incident.

Police continue to investigate.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPrince AlbertParks CanadaPolice ChaseSaskatchewan RCMPManhuntPrince Albert National ParkCampground evacuatedParks Canada warden
Flyers
More weekly flyers