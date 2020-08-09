1 new coronavirus case plus 3 more recoveries in London-Middlesex, 3 new cases in Elgin-Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

One new case of the novel coronavirus and three more recoveries were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) Sunday.

The update increases the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 683 and the total number of recoveries to 606.

Fifty-seven people have died, most recently on June 12.

There are at least 20 active cases in London and Middlesex.

The newest case was reported in London. It involves a male health-care worker in his 50s but does not involve any seniors’ homes, according to health unit data.

At least 631 cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, six cases each have been reported in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one in each of Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

As of Sunday, the region’s incident rate stands at 134.6 per 100,000 people, compared to Ontario’s 268.9.

No outbreaks are currently active in the region. The most recent outbreak, at Victoria Hospital’s child and adolescent mental health unit (B8-200), was declared over on Wednesday. One staff member had tested positive.

At least 27 outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began, with 21 at seniors’ homes.

Long-term care and retirement homes account for 185 of the region’s cases and 37 deaths.

People in their 20s remain the largest age group of cases, accounting for 21 per cent cases. People 80 and above account for about 15.7 per cent.

Women make up nearly 58.5 per cent of all cases in London and Middlesex. Health-care workers account for 156 cases.

Hospitalizations remain low in the region. LHSC reports inpatients with COVID-19 number five or fewer, while St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no such patients in its care.

At least 114 people have had to be hospitalized for the virus during the pandemic, health unit figures show. Of those, 32 have, at some point, had to be admitted to intensive care.

Ontario

Ontario reported 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,046.

It marks the seventh day in a row that the province has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

Two new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,786.

Nearly 28,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to over 2,400,000.

Thirty of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting fewer than five cases, and 18 of them reported no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported three new COVID-19 cases plus 10 recoveries on Sunday.

This brings the region’s total case count to 202, of which 127 people have recovered and five have died. The death toll has not changed since early July.

Sunday’s update continues the upward trajectory in new cases seen in the region over the last several weeks. Since the start of July, at least 119 cases have been reported — 50 this month alone. In comparison, 24 cases were reported through all of May and June.

There are currently 70 known active cases in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Aylmer has the most active cases with 39 as of Sunday. Bayham follows with 18 active cases.

Elsewhere, there are nine active cases in Tillsonburg, and two each in St. Thomas and Norwich.

An outbreak at Terrace Lodge in the town, declared active July 31, remained active as of Sunday. One staff member tested positive.

The health unit says the recent increase in cases cannot be pinpointed to one source.

“Some are related to workplaces, some to social gatherings, some to family clusters and others are individual cases of infection related to close contacts from other regions,” spokesperson Megan Cornwell said by email.

People in their 50s are no longer the largest population among positive cases. That spot has been taken by people in their 20s, who make up 20 per cent of the cases, followed by people in their 50s at 18.6 per cent.

Women account for 47.1 per cent.

SWPH has received 18,491 tests to date, with 538 pending results. At least 1.1 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not provide updates on weekends.

As of Friday, the region’s total case count sat at 74, of which 65 people have recovered. Five people have died, a tally that has not changed since late April.

There are four known active cases in HPPH jurisdiction, all located in Perth County.

The health unit reported last weekend that at least five of the cases reported recently in the region were linked to Perth East and the area’s Low German-speaking communities.

At least 27 cases have been reported in Perth County, while 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford. The deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court.

Elsewhere, 16 cases have been reported in Huron County, while five cases, including one death, have been reported in St. Marys.

Health unit figures show people in their 60s account for the largest group of cases by age with 20 cases, followed by people in their 50s with 13 cases and people in their 30s with 12 cases.

Women account for 60 per cent of all cases, according to HPPH.

Roughly 28 per cent of cases are associated with outbreaks.

At least 12,068 people had been tested as of Friday, according to the health unit.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sarnia and Lambton late Saturday, according to officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The region’s total case count remains at 321.

Six new recoveries were announced, increasing the number of recoveries to 286.

The death toll has remained unchanged at 25 since early June.

There are currently 10 known active cases in the county. The locations of the active cases have not been provided.

Bluewater Health reported no COVID-19 patients in its care in Sarnia or Petrolia. The last COVID-19 patient to be treated by the hospital was discharged on June 14.

At least 58 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic due to the virus, most recently in late May. The last COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Bluewater Health was on June 14.

People 80 and above make up 74 of the region’s cases, followed by people in their 50s with 50 cases and people in their 20s with 43 cases.

A total of nine outbreaks have been declared in the county during the pandemic, with all since resolved.

Overall, 108 cases, or 36 per cent, are linked to outbreaks. The most recent outbreak-related case was reported in mid-June.

At least 18,859 test results had been received as of late Saturday. The region’s test positivity stands at 1.7 per cent.

