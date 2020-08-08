Menu

Canada

Public health warns of possible coronavirus transmission at Regina Superstore

By Mickey Djuric Global News
FIle photo of Real Canadian Superstore logo.
FIle photo of Real Canadian Superstore logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an advisory on Saturday for possible coronavirus transmission through a Regina grocery store.

Anyone who has visited the Real Canadian Superstore located on Rochdale Boulevard between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date they attended.

Read more: Number of employees test positive for COVID-19 at Regina’s K-Bro Linens

The SHA says the risk of transmission is considered low.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This is the fifth health advisory the SHA has issued in two weeks relating to possible COVID-19 transmission through Regina businesses.

The other active advisories include:

  • July 28 – Regina Best Buy between 1 to 4 p.m.
  • July 29 – Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4 and 5 p.m.
  • July 30 – Real Canadian Superstore (Golden Mile location) from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • July 30 – Regina Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Read more: SHA advises possible coronavirus transmission through 3 Regina stores

All SHA advisories can be found here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCoronavirus UpdatesCOVID-19 saskatchewanSHASask Coronavirus Updatecommunity transmissioncoronavirus businesses reginaregina superstoresask coronavirus newssuperstore rochdale
