Public health warns of possible coronavirus transmission at Regina Superstore

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an advisory on Saturday for possible coronavirus transmission through a Regina grocery store.
Anyone who has visited the Real Canadian Superstore located on Rochdale Boulevard between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date they attended.
The SHA says the risk of transmission is considered low.
This is the fifth health advisory the SHA has issued in two weeks relating to possible COVID-19 transmission through Regina businesses.
The other active advisories include:
- July 28 – Regina Best Buy between 1 to 4 p.m.
- July 29 – Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4 and 5 p.m.
- July 30 – Real Canadian Superstore (Golden Mile location) from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- July 30 – Regina Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.
