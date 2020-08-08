16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 507.

The province said Manitoba has now performed 100,074 tests for COVID-19 with the test positivity rate sitting at 1.22 per cent.

The active caseload is 148 with 351 people considered recovered.

Nine people are in hospital due to the virus with three of those in the intensive care unit. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains unchanged at eight.