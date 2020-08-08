Menu

Crime

21-year-old driver smashes into Ahuntsic-Cartierville jewelry store

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 4:11 pm
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the incident is thought to be a "loss of control.".
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the incident is thought to be a "loss of control.". Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

A car smashed through the window of a jewelry store in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on early Saturday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the incident is thought to be a “loss of control.”

The driver, aged 21, was caught trying to flee the scene. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The 21-year-old male passenger, however, was unharmed.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Hamel and Fleury streets, said police.

The jewelry store, Aird Joaillier, suffered significant damage as the car ran straight into the storefront.

“Impaired driving could be involved,” said Bergeron.

Police are also ruling out theft in the case.

Investigations are underway.

— With files from The Canadian Press

