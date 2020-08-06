Menu

Montreal police investigating after 80-year-old man found critically injured in NDG

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 1:03 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was found injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call reporting the injured man just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Montreal police investigate shooting of two teenagers in city’s north end

Officers located the victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

Read more: Montreal police called to violent incidents in Mile End and Anjou

Forensic technicians and investigators have been dispatched to the area.

