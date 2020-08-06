Montreal police investigating after 80-year-old man found critically injured in NDG

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was found injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call reporting the injured man just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers located the victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

Forensic technicians and investigators have been dispatched to the area.

