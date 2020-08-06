Montreal police investigating after 80-year-old man found critically injured in NDG

Montreal police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was found injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough.
Montreal police said they received a 911 call reporting the injured man just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers located the victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Trending Stories
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.
Forensic technicians and investigators have been dispatched to the area.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments