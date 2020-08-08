Menu

World

Coronavirus: 2 employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 8, 2020 7:37 am
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Two employees of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

That brings to three the number of employees of the committee who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Read more: Canadian athletes begin one-year countdown to rescheduled Tokyo Summer Olympics

Organizers said a man and a woman had tested positive but gave few details. They said the man was in his 20s and the woman in her 30s, and that both were now working from home rather than at the headquarters located near Tokyo Bay.

Many of the organizing committee’s employees have been working remotely though some have returned to office work in the last few months.

Trending Stories

The organizing committee has a staff of 3,500.

Athletes start one-year countdown to 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Athletes start one-year countdown to 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been put back to July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. The original closing ceremony was to have been Sunday, Aug. 9.

Japan has reported just over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Like the country, Tokyo has been largely spared, though new cases have been rising for the last few weeks with officials urging people not to travel and to stay away from bars and restaurants.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
