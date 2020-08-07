Menu

Health

Surrey RCMP crack down on after-hours clubs, arrest operator of lounge linked to COVID-19 exposure

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 9:26 pm
Coronavirus bad behavior warning from top B.C. health officials
WATCH: British Columbia's health minister and top doctor have issued their sternest warning yet, asking people to stop partying. That behaviour has been linked to numerous outbreat and cases of the coronavirus over the past week. Keith Baldrey reports.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into illegal after-hours clubs in Surrey, RCMP said Friday.

Earlier this month, RCMP officers and the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team targeted a number of clubs and parties being held in commercial properties in Whalley.

At least 45 cases of COVID-19 linked to Vancouver party
The suspect allegedly broke into some of those properties and then used them to host unlicensed events, RCMP say.

Police say the man operated a hookah lounge at the centre of a COVID-19 exposure that occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2.

Police say a number of other after-hours events advertised for this weekend should be considered cancelled.

Read more: Private parties in Vancouver area linked to at least 45 COVID-19 cases, officials say

Earlier in the day, the head of the Vancouver Police Union said three Vancouver police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after responding to a large party.

Between 16 to 20 officers are in self-isolation as a result, Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaiser said.

Read more: Three Vancouver cops contract COVID-19 after responding to ‘out-of-control’ party: union

In her daily news conference on Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at least 45 recent cases of COVID-19 have been linked to parties in the Vancouver area.

The province reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number of new cases since late April.

weekly report from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 290 new cases were reported from July 31 to Aug. 6, a 46-per-cent increase from the week before.

More than 60 per cent of the new cases during that time period were recorded in Fraser Health.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC COVID-19Surrey after-hours club COVID-19
