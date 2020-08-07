Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hydro One extends ban on electricity disconnections until further notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 3:25 pm
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015.
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Ontario’s primary electricity provider says it’s extending a ban on disconnecting homes from the power grid until further notice.

Hydro One first issued the ban towards the beginning of the province’s COVID-19 outbreak, saying customers needed to be able to rely on electricity while they were kept at home during the pandemic.

Read more: Hydro One reports $225M first quarter profit, up from $171M a year ago

A spokesman for the utility says the ban was initially set to expire at the end of July, but has now been extended without a fixed end-date.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hydro One says the move is necessary given the ongoing restrictions posed by the pandemic, as well as persistent hot weather across much of the province.

It says it’s also planning to extend a financial relief program to help customers struggling to pay their hydro bills.

Story continues below advertisement
Sale of Peterborough Distribution Inc. approved by Ontario Energy Board
Sale of Peterborough Distribution Inc. approved by Ontario Energy Board
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Hydro OneHYDRO
Flyers
More weekly flyers