Speculation begins on who may be interested in Nova Scotia premier’s job

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil’s sudden decision to step away from politics has political observers speculating on who may want his job and on how a potential successor may position the province’s majority Liberal government.

Names such as former federal Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison and current Halifax Mayor Mike Savage have been floated, although Savage has already said he isn’t interested after filing in March to run again for the mayoralty this fall.

Lori Turnbull, a political scientist at Dalhousie University, says Brison is an obvious candidate and she can’t imagine that he isn’t fielding calls already from people interested in seeing him run.

Turnbull says it’s also likely some of McNeil’s younger cabinet ministers, including Education Minister Zach Churchill and Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, could be interested.

Michelle Coffin, who was McNeil’s first communications director, says all of those names make sense.

Coffin says it will be interesting to see in the coming months whether McNeil has a favourite from within cabinet, and whether he recedes into the background to let that person have more of the spotlight.