Politics

Speculation begins on who may be interested in Nova Scotia premier’s job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 2:22 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil.
Premier Stephen McNeil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil’s sudden decision to step away from politics has political observers speculating on who may want his job and on how a potential successor may position the province’s majority Liberal government.

Names such as former federal Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison and current Halifax Mayor Mike Savage have been floated, although Savage has already said he isn’t interested after filing in March to run again for the mayoralty this fall.

READ MORE: ‘It’s time for someone else’: N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil stepping down from public office

Lori Turnbull, a political scientist at Dalhousie University, says Brison is an obvious candidate and she can’t imagine that he isn’t fielding calls already from people interested in seeing him run.

Turnbull says it’s also likely some of McNeil’s younger cabinet ministers, including Education Minister Zach Churchill and Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, could be interested.

Many questions left up in the air following McNeil’s resignation
Michelle Coffin, who was McNeil’s first communications director, says all of those names make sense.

Coffin says it will be interesting to see in the coming months whether McNeil has a favourite from within cabinet, and whether he recedes into the background to let that person have more of the spotlight.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
