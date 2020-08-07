Port Hope police search for suspect who allegedly fled pursuit on foot

Send this page to someone via email

Port Hope Police Service is looking for a third suspect who allegedly fled from police on foot, following a vehicle pursuit on Friday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of Ponchon Avenue and Peacock Boulevard at around 8 a.m., over reports of a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, as officers arrived at the neighborhood and saw the vehicle, the driver immediately sped off.

Police said they signalled to the driver of the vehicle to stop, but the driver allegedly ignored their request, and continued to flee south on Hamilton Street.

According to police, they continued to pursue the vehicle, now on Peter Street, when the driver allegedly slammed the breaks to try and cause a collision.

Afterwards, police said the vehicle turned south on Mill Street and stopped by a boat launch close to the river. The driver and one other passenger were taken to custody, but police said the third suspect fled on foot along the beach.

Police said an OPP canine unit arrived on scene and searched the area for the suspect, with help from OPP and the Cobourg Police Service. The search ended shortly before 12 p.m., with the suspect having not been found., according to police.

The outstanding suspect is described as: male, between five foot seven inches and five feet eight inches, brown skin, wearing a dark orange or burgundy shirt.

Police said the vehicle was also discovered to be stolen from the Waterloo area.

The investigation is ongoing.

