Man in critical condition after stabbing at Keewatin Street hotel: Winnipeg police

A man is fighting for life in hospital following a stabbing at a hotel in the Brooklands neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the Brooklands Inns on Keewatin Street around 3:50 p.m. where officers found a man suffering from what police are calling a serious stab wound.
The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police have not released any further information on the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 2040986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
