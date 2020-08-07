Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Keewatin Street hotel: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 2:42 pm
A man is in critical condition following a stabbing at the Brooklands Inn on Keewatin Street Thursday.
A man is in critical condition following a stabbing at the Brooklands Inn on Keewatin Street Thursday. Michael Draven/Global News

A man is fighting for life in hospital following a stabbing at a hotel in the Brooklands neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Brooklands Inns on Keewatin Street around 3:50 p.m. where officers found a man suffering from what police are calling a serious stab wound.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police tape off West End 7-Eleven store following stabbing

Police have not released any further information on the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 2040986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

