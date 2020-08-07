Man in critical condition after stabbing at Keewatin Street hotel: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is fighting for life in hospital following a stabbing at a hotel in the Brooklands neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Brooklands Inns on Keewatin Street around 3:50 p.m. where officers found a man suffering from what police are calling a serious stab wound.

Male found suffering from stab wounds at hotel in the first one-hundred block of Keewatin. He remains in critical condition. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).https://t.co/i8HhP4w8cB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information on the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 2040986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

1:20 Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg