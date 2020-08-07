5 blazes now being deemed as arson in northern Alberta hamlet since July 25

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating another two fires in Calling Lake, Alta., less than two weeks after officers deemed three separate fires in the hamlet as arsons.

Police said the first fire happened shortly after midnight on July 25 at a house on Park Drive. A second house fire on the same street occurred shortly after the first, RCMP said.

The third fire started at a home on Cardinal Street at around 6:30 a.m., on July 29.

Police said all three houses had significant damage but were not occupied at the time of the fires.

On Jul 31, investigators said all three blazes were arson.

In a news release Thursday, police said another two fires are being investigated in the area.

On Aug 5, RCMP said officers responded to another house fire on Park Drive around 1:30 a.m.

A fifth house fire was reported on Gambler Drive on the same day at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said no one was injured in the fires, however, on Thursday investigators said both of blazes were arson.

Anyone with information on the two recent fires, or the fires that took place in late July are asked to contact Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area to authorities.