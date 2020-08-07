Menu

Sports

Guelph Nighthawks fall in CEBL Summer Series quarterfinals

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 10:57 am
CEBL Summer Series set for St. Catharines
Year two of the Canadian Elite Basketball League was supposed to begin in May but just like what happened to other sports leagues around the world, the global pandemic completely shut things down. Now the CEBL is looking to make the most of a tough situation with a summer tournament to be held in southern Ontario. Rob Leth reports.

The Guelph Nighthawks are heading home from the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Summer Series after falling to the Ottawa BlackJacks 83-75 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ottawa managed to hold Guelph to a .357 shooting percentage and out-rebounded them by 11 despite playing their third game in as many nights.

Read more: Hamilton Honey Badgers beat Niagara, advance to semis in CEBL playoffs

Tre’Darius McCallum put up 17 points for the Nighthawks, but the BlackJacks countered with four players scoring in double digits.

Despite the elimination, the Nighthawks enjoyed an impressive turnaround this year after missing the playoffs last season and finishing in second-last place.

Head coach Charles Kissi, who was hired midway through the last campaign, said his team played hard throughout the tournament.

“I thought we grew as a team. I thought individuals got better and as a group to come together pretty fast. We did a pretty good job overall, so hats off to our guys,” he said.

Read more: Defending champions Saskatchewan Rattlers 1st eliminated at CEBL Summer Series

The BlackJacks move on to the face the Edmonton Stingers in the semifinals on Saturday.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday.

Guelph Canadian Elite Basketball League #guelph nighthawks Guelph Nighthawks CEBL CEBL Summer Series Guelph Nighthawks Summer Series Guelph Nighthawks 2020 season Guelph Nighthawks eliminated
