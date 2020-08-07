Guelph Nighthawks fall in CEBL Summer Series quarterfinals

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks are heading home from the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Summer Series after falling to the Ottawa BlackJacks 83-75 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ottawa managed to hold Guelph to a .357 shooting percentage and out-rebounded them by 11 despite playing their third game in as many nights.

Tre’Darius McCallum put up 17 points for the Nighthawks, but the BlackJacks countered with four players scoring in double digits.

Despite the elimination, the Nighthawks enjoyed an impressive turnaround this year after missing the playoffs last season and finishing in second-last place.

Head coach Charles Kissi, who was hired midway through the last campaign, said his team played hard throughout the tournament.

“I thought we grew as a team. I thought individuals got better and as a group to come together pretty fast. We did a pretty good job overall, so hats off to our guys,” he said.

The BlackJacks move on to the face the Edmonton Stingers in the semifinals on Saturday.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday.

Just couldn’t make it happen tonight.

Thank you to all our fans for continuing your support during the CEBL Summer Series

See you in 2021 Presented by Bigelow Flooring #TakeFlight | #OurGame pic.twitter.com/gex1DAFgP6 — Guelph Nighthawks (@GNighthawks) August 7, 2020