Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. at Horner and Alderbrae avenues, near Brown’s Line.

A man was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are road closures in the area as police conduct their investigation.

Collision

Horner Ave & Alderbrae Ave

-reports of a motorcycle & car

-injuries occurred, no details yet

-Paramedics will be transporting to hospital

-drivers & pedestrians pls move over & allow emergency vehicles to pass

@TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire @TTCnotices

GO1472371

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 7, 2020

