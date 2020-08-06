Coronavirus: WHL planning to start next season Dec. 4

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Hockey League (WHL) intends to open its regular season Dec. 4, pending approval from provincial and state health authorities.

The WHL halted the 2019-20 regular season March 12 because of the advancing COVID-19 virus.

The league intends the 22 teams in Canada’s four western provinces and two northwestern U.S. states play a full 68-game schedule in 2020-21.

The WHL had hoped to start the season Oct. 2 with training camps commencing Sept. 15.

Team and public safety, spectator capacity and border crossings are still issues to be worked out in the league’s six provincial and state jurisdictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regardless of our start date, the WHL is committed to playing a full regular season and playoffs in 2020-21,” WHL commissioner Rob Robison said Thursday in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In our discussions with the government and health authorities, it has become apparent that additional time is required to ensure we can return to play in a safe and responsible manner.

“Our WHL health and safety protocols have been well received by the health authorities but we have several key issues that we will need to reach a resolution on in the coming months.”

1:50 Stephenson giving back to the game of hockey in 2nd career Stephenson giving back to the game of hockey in 2nd career

Robison said in June that its clubs need arenas at least half full of spectators in order to operate financially next season. Major junior hockey is ticket-driven and doesn’t have a lucrative television rights deal as a backup, the commissioner said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Hockey League said Wednesday that it intends to start its season Dec. 1.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.