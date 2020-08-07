92-year-old Kingston, Ont., man walking 92 km to raise money for food bank, veterans

Send this page to someone via email

When Doug Knowles, of Kingston, Ont., turned 92 this past May, he decided to use his passion for walking and running to help out two charities.

He set a goal of walking at least one kilometre every day until he reaches 92 kilometres.

“I started out on the 14th of May when I was just a kid,” said Knowles laughing.

He’s asked family and friends to support his efforts with a donation.

He plans to donate the money he raises to the Partners in Mission Food Bank, the local Kingston food bank, and Wounded Warriors Canada.

“The local food bank, any cash that I get will go to them, but if it’s a cheque or anything it will go to the Wounded Warriors of Canada because ex-military, you know.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knowles served in the British Army starting in 1946 and in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1958 to 1972.

Over his life, Knowles has been a long distance runner — including marathons and triathlons.

When he was 61, Knowles also competed in a 55-km race against a horse.

“The horse beat me by six minutes.”

Read more: Kingston woman sells cloth masks with money going to two charities

Knowles long and storied career in running started as a matter of practicality as a child.

“As a kid actually we used to have to run to school. It was like three miles to school, I was always late so I was always running to get there in time.”

Knowles hasn’t counted exactly how much money he’s raised to date, but says one friend wrote him a $100 cheque that Knowles has matched.

“Plus the PSW’s have given me money.”

Knowles is asking anyone that wants to support his 92-km trek can do so by donating directly to the two charities he’s supporting.

The Partners in Mission Food Bank has set up a fund on their website called “92K Support”.

Story continues below advertisement

Knowles will complete his 92-km walk on Aug. 14, but adds when he turns 93 next May, he’ll be at it again, walking one more kilometre than this year.