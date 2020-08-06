Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide August 6 update on COVID-19 response in the province.

B.C. health officials are set to provide a Thursday update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province announced 146 new COVID-19 cases over a four-day span during a news briefing on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it announced another 47 cases, bringing the total in the province to 3,834. Of those, 3,288 patients have fully recovered, or about 86 per cent.

Changing demographic of COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Changing demographic of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Earlier in the day, TransLink and BC Transit declared that passengers will be required to wear masks while using public transit.

At an unrelated news conference, Premier John Horgan held firm on starting school “as normal” in September, despite concerns from teachers and parents.

But the door is open to pushing back the start of school beyond September 8, the current scheduled start date.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had 351 active cases, up 32 from the day before.

B.C. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
B.C. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

