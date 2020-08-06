Moose Jaw airport upgrades will allow it to accommodate larger planes

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Municipal Airport will soon be getting upgrades that will allow the facility to accommodate larger aircraft.

Both the federal and provincial governments are committing funds for the project along with the City of Moose Jaw, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to growing our city and reinforces our confidence that Moose Jaw is moving forward,” said Fraser Tolmie, Moose Jaw’s mayor.

“These improvements to the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport will benefit our local economy, and we thank the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority and local business community for their hard work, support and commitment to the municipal airport.”

The airport will see expansion to its existing runway and taxiway, which will accommodate larger planes, turboprops and light jets.

A new apron space is being built to increase the parking area and allow for heavier aircraft to be parked. Approach lights are also being installed.

“Canada’s experience under COVID-19 has demonstrated how interdependent Canadians are, as well as our need to stay connected,” said Maryam Monsef, Canadian minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development.

“Connecting Canadians through regional transportation hubs, like the Moose Jaw Airport, brings jobs to rural communities in the region, and will support Canada’s economic recovery.”

The government of Canada is investing $1.2 million, the government of Saskatchewan is contributing $999,900 and Moose Jaw on the hook for $500,100 and any additional costs.

“When construction is finished, these upgrades will improve safety and benefit current airport users in the health and agricultural sectors, along with potential new businesses that rely on general aviation,” said Greg Simpson, Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority chair.

This will improve access to critical health-care services and help support economic development in our community, thanks to improved transportation infrastructure.”

Neither government provided a timeline on when construction is expected to start or finish. Global News has reached out to the mayor of Moose Jaw and will update the article with more information when we hear back.

