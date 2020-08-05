Woman charged with murder after deadly stabbing in Edmonton’s Kensington neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed at a home in Edmonton’s Kensington neighbourhood last month and then later died.

Ashely Courterielle, 38, was originally charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon in connection with the early-morning incident on July 13. On Wednesday, police said the charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder after Audrey Corcoran’s death was deemed a homicide.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a weapons complaint in the Kensington area at about 2:15 a.m. on July 13. When they arrived, police said they found a woman lying on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound.

“Paramedics treated and transported the woman to hospital with serious injuries, where she remained for several days,” police said.

On July 19, Corcoran died of her injuries in hospital. An autopsy was conducted on July 23 and confirmed she died of a stab wound and that her death was deemed a homicide.

Police allege that Corcoran and Courterielle knew each other.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Courterielle is also charged with assault with a weapon in connection with “an altercation that occurred with a bystander who attempted to intervene in the attack on Corcoran,” police said.

