Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating “suspicious circumstances” after a body was found at a storage facility in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a storage facility in the Derry and Torbram roads area at around 11:40 a.m.

Police said the body was located inside of a locked storage locker.

Police have not released the victim’s age or gender.

More to come.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

-Call in at 11:40am

-Area of Derry Rd. and Torbram Rd #Mississauga

-Body located at a storage facility

-Body was located in a locked storage area.

-No road closures indicated

-More information as it becomes available

-PR200248031 pic.twitter.com/nuP1b40YYP — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement