Laval police set up command post in connection with shooting death of teenager

Send this page to someone via email

Laval police are hoping tips from the public will help push forward their investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old on July 30.

Police say they responded to the crime scene after a 911 call reporting someone injured in the schoolyard of Les Explorateurs, an elementary school near the intersection of Des Laurentides and St-Elzéar boulevards.

When police arrived at the corner of Bédard Street and Saint-Elzéar Boulevard East, they found the teenage victim dead on the ground. They also found a second injured person, who was taken to hospital.

Police have released very few details in connection with the case but say a group of young people were in the schoolyard when a second group arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, police said it was someone from the second group who shot in the direction of the victims.

The major crimes unit is setting up a command post at 16 St-Elzéar Blvd. E. in Laval’s Vimont neighbourhood from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is being invited to visit the command post to speak with an investigator or to call the anonymous tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636).

— With files from Global’s Benson Cook