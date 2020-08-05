Menu

Crime

Laval police set up command post in connection with shooting death of teenager

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 2:28 pm
Laval police investigate after a 17-year-old was shot dead on Friday, July 30, 2020.
Laval police investigate after a 17-year-old was shot dead on Friday, July 30, 2020. Courtesy TVA

Laval police are hoping tips from the public will help push forward their investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old on July 30.

Police say they responded to the crime scene after a 911 call reporting someone injured in the schoolyard of Les Explorateurs, an elementary school near the intersection of Des Laurentides and St-Elzéar boulevards.

Read more: One dead, another injured after shooting in Laval

When police arrived at the corner of Bédard Street and Saint-Elzéar Boulevard East, they found the teenage victim dead on the ground. They also found a second injured person, who was taken to hospital.

Police have released very few details in connection with the case but say a group of young people were in the schoolyard when a second group arrived.

Read more: Teen killed in stabbing at Laval park, police say

In a press release, police said it was someone from the second group who shot in the direction of the victims.

The major crimes unit is setting up a command post at 16 St-Elzéar Blvd. E. in Laval’s Vimont neighbourhood from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is being invited to visit the command post to speak with an investigator or to call the anonymous tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636).

— With files from Global’s Benson Cook

