Canada

Health Canada expands growing list of hand sanitizer recalls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2020 12:11 pm
Cropped hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizer in car background.
Cropped hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizer in car background. Getty Images

Health Canada is recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers that contain ingredients “not acceptable for use” that may pose health risks.

The organization says hand sanitizers with “unacceptable types” of ethanol or denaturants have not been approved for use in sanitizers in Canada, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Read more: Health Canada expands hand sanitizer recall over industrial-strength ethanol

Denaturants are ingredients added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health Canada says possible reactions to the ingredients include skin irritation, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Health Canada has an evolving list on its website of 51 hand sanitizers that are currently being recalled and says Canadians should consult the list regularly. The organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional “if you have used these products and have health concerns.”

Read more: British Columbians warned over recalled hand sanitizers containing methanol

Health Canada says use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used if soap and water is not available for proper hand washing.

For the full list of recalled brands visit Health Canada’s webpage.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
