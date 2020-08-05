Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with first-degree murder in Hagersville fatal apartment fire

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 5, 2020 11:12 am
A Hagersville man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal apartment fire in Haldimand County last week.
A Hagersville man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal apartment fire in Haldimand County last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson homicide in Hagersville.

The body of 30-year-old Tyler King, 30, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was found in a second-floor apartment on Main Street in Hagersville last Wednesday after a witness reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshall began investigating the man’s death, as well as the cause of the fire.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP investigate fatal apartment fire as a homicide

On Tuesday, police arrested Joseph Tobicoe, 36, of Hagersville.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and arson, and is being held for a bail hearing in a Cayuga courtroom on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released and the connection between the suspect and the victim hasn’t been revealed, but police say King was the only person who lived in the apartment unit.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHaldimand CountyOntario Fire MarshallHagersvillehagersville firehagersville homicidetyler king
Flyers
More weekly flyers