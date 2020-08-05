Man charged with first-degree murder in Hagersville fatal apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson homicide in Hagersville.

The body of 30-year-old Tyler King, 30, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was found in a second-floor apartment on Main Street in Hagersville last Wednesday after a witness reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshall began investigating the man’s death, as well as the cause of the fire.

On Tuesday, police arrested Joseph Tobicoe, 36, of Hagersville.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and arson, and is being held for a bail hearing in a Cayuga courtroom on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released and the connection between the suspect and the victim hasn’t been revealed, but police say King was the only person who lived in the apartment unit.