Tornado that struck Kinmount, Ont. upgraded to EF-2 rating

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 11:04 am
Tornado hits Kinmount over the weekend
This past weekend Peterborough experienced some pretty intense weather. And outside the city it was even worse, Kinmount was hit with a tornado. Tricia Mason has the story…

The tornado that pummeled the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Sunday night has been upgraded by Environment Canada to an EF-2 from an EF-1.

Kinmount is about an hour north of the City of Peterborough.

Read more: Tornado pummels Kinmount, Ont. on Sunday night with winds at 150 km/h

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to estimate the intensity and impact of tornadoes, according to The Weather Channel.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada had rated the tornado an EF-1, with winds clocked in at 150 km/h.

On Wednesday, however, The Storm Prediction Centre of Environment Canada said that after reviewing additional footage from storm chasers and drones, the damage estimated from the tornado is consistent with winds up to 190 km/h, earning the tornado a rating of EF-2.

According to The Weather Channel, a tornado with an EF-2 rating would result in “considerable” damage.

The time of the tornado is now estimated to have been at 4:50 p.m. according to local witnesses and radar, as opposed to the previously reported 4:25 p.m.

Kinmount is one of three municipalities pummeled by a tornado on the weekend. The other two, Oxford Mills and Camden East, were both hit with an EF-0 tornado, according to Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

Read more: Tornado hits Camden East, Ont. causing severe damage

On Sunday, Environment Canada placed Kinmount on a number of warnings and watches, including those of potential tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

On Monday, Environment Canada told Global Peterborough there was no confirmation at the time that a tornado had touched down in the Kinmount area. However, the federal weather agency confirmed to Global on Tuesday that a tornado had in fact slammed the area.

Environment Canada continues to investigate the events, in collaboration with the Northern Tornadoes Project.

