Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches issued for parts of Ontario

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches for parts of central Ontario, including Toronto.
Just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the weather agency issued tornado warnings for Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Grand Valley, southern Dufferin County and Caledon. About 20 minutes later, many of the areas were upgraded to tornado watches.
Tornado watches were issued for Toronto, Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were subsequently issued for Toronto, Peel Region, Halton Region, Hamilton, Brantford, Haldimand and Norfolk Counties.
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said an upper-level low is feeding off moisture in the region.
Farnell also said flooding is possible in the Toronto area.
More to come.
