Edmonton Public Library opening more services as part of Phase 3 relaunch

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Public Library (EPL) opened more services Tuesday as part of its Phase 3 reopening plan.

The EPL said the move includes more access to in-person library services such as computers, printing and photocopying.

“We have been carefully monitoring our progress over the past few months and have received positive feedback,” EPL CEO Pilar Martinez said. “After successfully completing our first two phases, we now feel confident in moving to the next phase of our reopening plan.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Public Library to close all branches

The EPL said Phase 3 also means libraries are expanding hours of services and allowing customers to browse shelves and have access to washrooms.

In June, the EPL announced three locations would reopen in a limited capacity to offer Library Express Checkout, a service that would allow people to pick books ahead of time online and then stop by select branches to get their books.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Public Library opens 3 branches for pickups, some laid-off staff recalled

The Clareview, Lois Hole and Mill Woods branches have offered the service, as well as other borrowing options such as Hits-to-Go and a Staff Picks collection.

One-hundred-twenty-five employees, or about 25 per cent of those who were laid off in March, were recalled in June due to the launch of the express checkout program.

The EPL closed all 21 branches in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.