Canada

N.S. government sells Liscombe Lodge resort to private operator for $450,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2020 1:40 pm
Geoff MacLellan.
Geoff MacLellan. Marieke Walsh / Global News

The Nova Scotia government has sold Liscombe Lodge to a private operator, officially ending its role in the resort business.

The province announced Tuesday that it has sold the resort about 170 kilometres east of Halifax to Hearthstone Hospitality Ltd. for $450,000.

The new owner has agreed to invest $1 million in upgrades and offer employment to all current employees at the Guysborough County property.

Trending Stories

Geoff MacLellan, the minister of business, said he’s pleased Liscombe Lodge and another resort formerly owned by the province, Digby Pines, are both in the hands of experienced private sector operators.

The sale closed Aug. 1.

Hearthstone currently operates three hotels in Nova Scotia in Port Hastings, Sydney and Dartmouth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaGeoff MacLellanHearthstoneHearthstone Hospitality Ltd.Liscombe Lodgeresort business
