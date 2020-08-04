Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

After long-weekend spike, Manitoba to update on latest COVID-19 numbers

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 1:20 pm
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba, speaks during the province' COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Manitoba government is banning nurses and other health care workers from working in more than one personal care home under a directive set to take effect Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba, speaks during the province' COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Manitoba government is banning nurses and other health care workers from working in more than one personal care home under a directive set to take effect Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba health officials and the health minister will be updating ‘Tobans on the latest COVID-19 numbers in the province Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Shared Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will chair the press conference. Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is not available.

Read more: Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The conference comes after a weekend with 27 new coronavirus cases, including an 18-case spike announced on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Due to the long weekend, there was very little information given about the cases. Information about where the new cases occurred and if they are part of a cluster will be updated Tuesday at the conference.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipegdaily covid updatedaily coronavirus update manitobadaily covid update manitobaLanette Siragusa
Flyers
More weekly flyers