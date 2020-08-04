After long-weekend spike, Manitoba to update on latest COVID-19 numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials and the health minister will be updating ‘Tobans on the latest COVID-19 numbers in the province Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Shared Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will chair the press conference. Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is not available.

The conference comes after a weekend with 27 new coronavirus cases, including an 18-case spike announced on Sunday.

Due to the long weekend, there was very little information given about the cases. Information about where the new cases occurred and if they are part of a cluster will be updated Tuesday at the conference.

