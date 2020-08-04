Bodies of 2 missing Ottawa River fishermen recovered: police

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend search for two fishermen who went missing along the Ottawa River has turned up two bodies, police say.

Ottawa police first said via Twitter Friday evening that two swimmers were unaccounted for in the Bate Island area.

Ottawa and Gatineau fire crews joined police in the search for the two men.

Police tweeted shortly after 8:30 a.m. the following morning that the body of one of the missing men was recovered.

Read more: 2 men rescued after fishing boat sinks on Ottawa River

The search continued throughout the August long weekend until Monday evening, when police confirmed they had recovered a second body.

Police said the families of both men were notified, but the identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, during the search for the two missing men on Saturday, Ottawa police and fireboats were called to Lemieux Island because a woman was struggling in the water, holding onto a branch.

Rescue crews located the woman along the shore and administered first aid, according to police.

0:56 The OPP Marine Unit pull the body of a man in his 30s from the Napanee River The OPP Marine Unit pull the body of a man in his 30s from the Napanee River