6-year-old injured in Belleville dog attack: police

Belleville police are investigating a dog attack in the city that left a child injured.

Police say on Aug. 3, around 4:30 p.m., a person walking their large dog on Pine Street lost control of it and it attacked a nearby six-year-old boy.

Police say the child sustained a large wound on his back and his forehead.

The child was rushed to Belleville General Hospital for treatment. Belleville police have not given an update on the child’s condition, and have not clarified if the owner of the dog will face any charges.

Police have yet to respond to a request for further information.

Both Belleville police and animal control officers are still investigating the incident.