Canada

6-year-old injured in Belleville dog attack: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 11:08 am
Belleville police are investigating a dog attack that left a 6-year-old child with large wounds.
Belleville police are investigating a dog attack that left a 6-year-old child with large wounds. Global News

Belleville police are investigating a dog attack in the city that left a child injured.

Police say on Aug. 3, around 4:30 p.m., a person walking their large dog on Pine Street lost control of it and it attacked a nearby six-year-old boy.

Read more: Kingston police looking for owners following dog attack

Police say the child sustained a large wound on his back and his forehead.

The child was rushed to Belleville General Hospital for treatment. Belleville police have not given an update on the child’s condition, and have not clarified if the owner of the dog will face any charges.

Police have yet to respond to a request for further information.

Both Belleville police and animal control officers are still investigating the incident.

