Wildfire evacuation alerts issued for 43 properties near Princeton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed 43 properties along Highway 5A north of Princeton under an evacuation alert.
The Dry Lake wildfire is burning approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton.
Twenty-nine firefighters, four helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are working on the blaze.
“Helicopters and air tankers are working to apply water to the hottest areas of the fire to allow ground crews to build control lines safely,” the BC Wildfire Service said on its website.
“Once it is safe to do so, ground personnel will work their way into the fire to expand their water delivery system while also wrapping the fire in hose lay.”
BC Wildfire Service believes the fire was caused by lightning.
