Tropical storm Isaias expected to bring heavy rain, wind gusts to eastern Canada

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says a tropical storm that has lashed parts of the eastern United States should be diminished in strength by the time it reaches eastern Canada.

Centre forecaster Chris Fogarty says Isaias is on track to enter eastern Quebec through Maine late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fogarty says the storm is expected to bring heavy rain through parts of eastern Quebec along with moderately gusty winds across the Maritimes.

He says the winds won’t be “of great concern,” reaching 50 to 60 kilometres an hour.

Isaias was centred east of Jacksonville, Florida, and 455 kilometres south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, earlier today but was expected to speed up as it moved north.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Carolinas as the storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 119 kilometres per hour or more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020. With files from the Associated Press.