Environment Canada warning of strong storms, possible tornadoes in central, eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a large section of central and eastern Ontario could face strong storms with thunder and lightning, heavy rainfall and possibly tornadoes on Sunday.

The federal weather agency placed many municipalities under various warnings and watches on Sunday afternoon. The storms could last until the evening, Environment Canada said.

The advisories stretch further east than Ottawa and as far west as Innisfil, near Barrie. They include Peterborough, Kingston, Belleville, Smiths Falls and sections of Ontario’s cottage country, including Haliburton, Algonquin and Bancroft.

At 3:15 p.m., the agency said a severe storm capable of producing a tornado located near Moulton Lake in South Frontenac is moving northeast at 90 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

Parts of Ottawa are under a tornado watch, meaning conditions are favourable for the formation of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

The area could see a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts to 100 km/h, Environment Canada said.

The view from Brockville looking SW. these are the first cells forming that we need to watch closely in the next hour as they move quickly north. pic.twitter.com/9kzzAs5GqV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 2, 2020

“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” the agency said.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Story continues below advertisement

Full details on the weather alerts for each location are available on Environment Canada’s website.