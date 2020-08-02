Menu

New York Mets say Yoenis Cespedes absent from ballpark, club unable to locate him

By Staff The Associated Press
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in New York.
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes was not with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club said it hadn’t been able to locate him.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

“Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful,” he said.

Read more: MLB commissioner says he thinks league can finish season despite coronavirus

Cespedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Cespedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

Cespedes has been the Mets’ designated hitter this season, taking advantage of a new rule this year that allows DHs in the National League.

Because he didn’t begin the season on the injured list with a foot injury, Cespedes’ salary rose from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change).

© 2020 The Canadian Press
