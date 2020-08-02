Golden Ears Park closed due to ’emergency situation’

Send this page to someone via email

Access to Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge was closed Sunday, amid what park operators called an “emergency situation.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Fern Crescent was closed one kilometre north of the crescent gate due to a “medical incident.”

Aerial footage of the scene shows a fire truck on a closed stretch of the road with its ladder extended into the woods.

At least one ambulance is also on scene.

Police said all vehicles were being turned around.

Golden Ears Park operators said that the closure affects all visitors, including those who had reserved a provincial day pass.

Joe Bowser told Global News he went to the park early Sunday morning for a hike, but has now been prevented from leaving due to the road closure.

Bowser said several hundred other park users were in the same situation.

Operators said they would provide an update when the park reopened.

