Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Golden Ears Park closed due to ’emergency situation’

By Simon Little Global News
Fern Crescent, a winding stretch of road in Maple Ridge that leads to Golden Ears Park.
Fern Crescent, a winding stretch of road in Maple Ridge that leads to Golden Ears Park. Global News

Access to Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge was closed Sunday, amid what park operators called an “emergency situation.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Fern Crescent was closed one kilometre north of the crescent gate due to a “medical incident.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Free day passes now required for six popular B.C. parks

Aerial footage of the scene shows a fire truck on a closed stretch of the road with its ladder extended into the woods.

At least one ambulance is also on scene.

Police said all vehicles were being turned around.

Trending Stories

Golden Ears Park operators said that the closure affects all visitors, including those who had reserved a provincial day pass.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Bowser told Global News he went to the park early Sunday morning for a hike, but has now been prevented from leaving due to the road closure.

Bowser said several hundred other park users were in the same situation.

Operators said they would provide an update when the park reopened.

Golden Ears park reservations
Golden Ears park reservations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
medical emergencyGolden EarsGolden Ears Parkmedical incidentgolden ears closedgolden ears emergencygolden ears park emergency
Flyers
More weekly flyers