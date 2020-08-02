Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, 2 active cases remain

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 12:02 pm
New Brunswick will allow Quebecers who live in two areas near the New Brunswick border to visit the province for day-trips starting Aug 1, if they pre-register. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to media during a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
New Brunswick will allow Quebecers who live in two areas near the New Brunswick border to visit the province for day-trips starting Aug 1, if they pre-register. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to media during a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and two active cases remaining in the province.

In total, provincial health officials have identified 170 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick. Officials report 166 recoveries.

Province says 53,046 tests have been completed to date.

Read more: University of New Brunswick developing portable coronavirus diagnostic tests

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Campbellton area.

There are currently no individuals in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Last week, the government announced its intention to extend the state of emergency order, which would allow for the government to permit a limited group of Quebec residents to make day trips into New Brunswick, that started Aug. 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

Trending Stories

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

READ MORE: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

 

Story continues below advertisement
