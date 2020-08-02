New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, 2 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and two active cases remaining in the province.

In total, provincial health officials have identified 170 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick. Officials report 166 recoveries.

Province says 53,046 tests have been completed to date.

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Campbellton area.

There are currently no individuals in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Last week, the government announced its intention to extend the state of emergency order, which would allow for the government to permit a limited group of Quebec residents to make day trips into New Brunswick, that started Aug. 1.

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

