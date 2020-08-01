Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Drinking and driving rules on water same as on the road: Lifesaving Society of Manitoba

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 3:21 pm
MADD Winnipeg and the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba are hoping this isn't a scene at any Manitoba waterways this long weekend.
MADD Winnipeg and the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba are hoping this isn't a scene at any Manitoba waterways this long weekend. File Photo

Good times will be had this long weekend, and it will undoubtedly be spent on the water for many Manitobans.

While one expert says most of us get the message to not drink and drive on our roadways, the feelings around drinking on a boat are much more relaxed — and they shouldn’t be.

Read more: Boat slams into, launches over other boat in Whiteshell crash

That’s why the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba which has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Winnipeg to warn people about the dangers of having a few drinks while on the water this long weekend.

“It’s a much more dangerous circumstance than drinking and driving because the effects of the intoxication are going to be increased,” says Chris Love of the Lifesaving Society.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have the waves bopping the boat, the wind is blowing over you and the sun is beating down — dehydrating you and concentrating that alcohol in your system.”

On average, 22 Manitobans die from drowning every year and Love says five to six can usually be attributed to alcohol.

Read more: Swimmer dies after jumping from bridge into remote Manitoba lake

Not only are there inherent risks involved with drinking while on a boat, it can hurt your wallet too, especially as law enforcement ramp up patrols on Manitoba’s waterways this long weekend.

“The penalty under the criminal code is ‘Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle’,” Love explains, “and it doesn’t make a distinction whether it’s a car, motorcycle or powerboat.”

“[If] you have a motor on your boat, if you or anyone else is consuming alcohol — you fall under that section.”

The minimum penalty in Canada for a first offence of boating while under the influence will cost you $600.

Trending Stories

Manitoba’s drinking and driving penalties are the same as they are for someone who drinks and pilots a boat.

“It could be losing your driver’s licence, your boat could be impounded, and depending on the exact circumstances, you could also be criminally charged, arrested and put in jail if it’s not your first offence or there are other contributing factors,” Love explains.

Story continues below advertisement

Those factors are determined by local law enforcement when they pull a boat over.

Read more: Police, RCMP cracking down on impaired boating for Operation Dry Water

If the driver doesn’t touch the drinks, but everyone else on the boat does – a still fine still awaits.

Love adds while you should leave the cooler behind, you should be sure to bring along life jackets.

“The law says you just have to have a life jacket on board for every person that’s there, but we argue you need to be wearing it.”

“Just like a seatbelt — it’s too late to put it on after the incident has occurred.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

“You may have already been thrown from the boat, and you may be a good swimmer, but you might not be able to swim 4 to 5 kilometres back to shore.”

Drowning Prevention Week
Drowning Prevention Week
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Long WeekendWater SafetyMADDImpaired BoatingLifesaving Society of ManitobaDrinking and boatingMADD Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers