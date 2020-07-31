James Favel out as executive director of Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol

Send this page to someone via email

The executive director and co-founder of Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol Inc. is no longer leading the organization, according to its board of directors.

In a release sent to media late Friday, the Bear Clan Board of Directors said James Favel is being replaced by Kevin Walker, who the board says is taking over as interim executive director effective immediately.

“The Bear Clan Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Walker as Bear Clan Patrol Inc. interim executive director following the departure of executive director James Favel,” reads the release.

The release doesn’t say why Favel is departing, and there was also no word on whether or not Favel will still play a role in the organization.

“Bear Clan is currently assessing its operational needs and will determine the best course of action moving forward with regard to senior staﬀ leadership,” reads the release.

The board thanked Favel “for his six-year commitment to the organization, and for his role as one of three founding members in its second installation in August 2014.

“During his tenure, a number of initiatives have led to the successful expansion of Bear Clan Patrol Inc. into a respected and well-loved organization that has inspired like-minded groups across Canada.”

Walker started out as a volunteer with the Bear Clan, and is currently employed as the organization’s lead coordinator, according to the release.

“Kevin is at the heart of our community — he lives and breathes our community-centric approach to crime prevention, relationship building, neighbourhood safety, solidarity and belonging,” said board chairperson Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais of Walker in the release.

“We are excited to see him bring these insights and experiences to our community of staﬀ and volunteers.”

The Bear Clan Patrol was originally created in 1992 as a volunteer safety group but, after several years, discontinued its patrols. Years later, the group returned to Winnipeg streets and now operates as a registered charity.

The Bear Clan currently patrols in the North End, West End, Point Douglas and West Broadway neighbourhood, and recently added a patrol in the Elmwood neighbourhood.

Over the years, other cities across Canada have founded their own versions of the Bear Clan Patrol.

